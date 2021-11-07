When it comes to hypercars, especially those that have an emphatic appeal, Apollo Automobili will always be part of the conversation. More specifically so with the Apollo Intensa Emozione or Intense Emotion in Italian or Apollo IE in short. With the way the Apollo IE looks, we bet several intense emotions were felt upon seeing the car.

But it looks like the Apollo IE is ready to be replaced or at least get a successor within Apollo's limited line. Previewed at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the Apollo Project Evo breaks cover, convincing us that otherworldly design isn't out of style just yet.

Visually, the Apollo Project Evo comes with a lot of lines, lots of creases, and lots of light signatures. Most notable of which is the pair of X-shaped daytime running lights up front, reminiscent of the Bugatti Bolide but in a wilder way.

That intense expression at the front is reflected at the rear but this time, six lines of red LEDs represent the Project Evo's taillights, somehow overshadowing the three massive circular exhaust tips at the center of the vehicle's rear.

According to Apollo, the Project Evo comes with a full suite of active aerodynamics, including a large deployable and adjustable rear spoiler, aero fins, and triangular air-intakes that are prominently seen on the sides.

While the Apollo IE is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12, the Project Evo's powertrain details are yet to be revealed. Apollo mentioned its advanced carbon monocoque chassis, though, along with a handling package that "ensure raw power and emotional aesthetics are matched by peerless handling and driving dynamics."

Side-by-side with the Project Evo at the Chinese auto show was the EVision Concept, which basically announces Apollo's bit to electrified mobility. It's described as a "vehicle that strives to smarter, connected, and emotional clean-air automotive brand in the world."