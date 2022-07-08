Listen to this article

Apollo is already developing the successor to its Intensa Emozione, but the IE is still a stunning vehicle that turns heads wherever it goes. Apollo began deliveries in 2020, building just 10 examples of the stylish supercar. Seeing one is rare, but the supercar recently did a lap around the Nurburgring, and the Misha Charoudin YouTube channel was able to go for a ride.

This is the IE’s maiden voyage on the Nurburgring race track, and the development driver behind the wheel takes it easy on the out lap. The supercar cost $2.6 million, and the last thing a driver wants to do is put that much money into the wall. The lap is quick, and the car sounds great, with the naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine producing 780 horsepower (582 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (759 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: Apollo IE Testing

36 Photos

Apollo achieved the car’s low curb weight – 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds) –with extensive s use o carbon fiber for the body and chassis. The car’s low weight and high-powered engine allow it to hit 207 miles per hour (333 kilometers per hour). The car’s monocoque weighs just 105 kg (231 lbs), and the car can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.7 seconds. Apollo partnered with HWA to manufacture the car, and the two worked together on the car’s development.

The Apollo Project Evo is the IE’s successor, which the company unveiled late last year. Project Evo wears wild styling that’s a bit smoother than the IE’s design. The car sports X-shaped daytime running lights, aero fins, a deployable and adjustable rear spoiler, and massive triangular air intakes. Apollo hasn’t detailed what kind of engine powers the Evo. Apollo also showed off an

The Apollo IE is a powerful new hypercar that has the power to lay down a blistering lap at the Nurburgring race track. This first outing wasn’t the car’s opportunity for such a run just yet. The car’s limited production run could mean a second attempt might not happen for a while.