None of us would call modern full-size trucks underpowered these days. Just take a look at the current Ford F-150. In terms of horsepower rating, the least powerful option is the 3.0-liter Powerstroke V6, but even that puts out 250 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and an even more impressive 440 pound-feet (697 Newton-meters) of torque.

Even the 3.5-liter Ecoboost-equipped versions of the F-150 can pull strong performance numbers. With that engine, the F-150 can do the 0 to 60 mph run in just 5.1 seconds, says Car and Driver. For those who prefer a naturally-aspirated engine, Ford still offers a good ol' V8 that still packs 400 horsepower.

Of course, there are still those who reckon the truck can go much faster. For those wishing their V8 F-150 can chase Ram TRXs for a living, Ford Performance has answered their prayers. The in-house tuning company has rolled out a supercharger kit for the 5.0 Coyote V8. Not only that, there are pretty sweet details about it too.

Mike Goodwin, engines/drivetrain/calibrations product manager at Ford Performance, gave Ford Authority juicy information about the supercharger's performance gains. The kit gives the V8-powered F-150 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) more over the stock engine. That's right, you can have a 700 horsepower (522 kilowatt) F-150 just by bolting on this kit. As for torque, that rises to 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters), a 180 pound-foot (244 Newton-meter) gain over the standard V8.

With figures like that, it puts any V8 F-150 with this kit on par with the Ram TRX in terms of horsepower. For comparison, the TRX has 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts), just a few more than the tuned F-150. That said, the Ram still has the torque advantage with 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) over the Ford's 'measly' 590 pound-feet.

Nonetheless, the supercharger should make any V8 F-150 into a very effective sleeper. Given that the EcoBoost F-150 can do the 0 to 60 mph in about five seconds, the supercharged F-150 could likely do the same task in the four-second range.

Interested? The kit retails for $7,500 sans labor costs. If you factor that in, it could be an extra $2,000 to $3,000. Ford Performance will start taking orders for the package before the year's end.