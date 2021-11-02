The 2022 Honda Civic Si made its debut last month with a slightly detuned version of the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine under the hood. Despite the five fewer ponies, the affordable sporty vehicle has many other upgrades which should improve its overall performance. Honda has just released pricing details about the new Civic Si, which will be at the brand’s dealers later this year.

The Si trim will kick off at $27,300 MSRP before the $1,015 destination charge. There’s also the option for performance summer tires, which improve the traction and handling for just $200. There’s only one engine option and a single manual six-speed transmission available. As part of the standard equipment, there’s a limited-slip differential and sport-tuned suspension.

While the new Civic Si may be down on power compared to its predecessor, Honda proudly says the broader power curves should make the sedan feel sportier in everyday driving conditions. The four-cylinder turbo now delivers its peak torque 300 rpm sooner than the previous generation, and also maintains more power between 6,000 and 6,500 rpm. Even more importantly, the new lighter single-mass flywheel should provide a snappier throttle response.

The six-speed manual gearbox, meanwhile, has 10-percent faster gear changes and, for the first time in the history of the Civic Si, it features a rev-matching system sourced from the Civic Type R. As previously announced, the six-speed three-pedal configuration is the only available transmission option for the new Civic Si.

Another mechanical upgrade for the new Si comes in the form of a completely retuned suspension. It now features stiffer springs, firmer dampers, stiffer bushings, and thicker anti-roll bars. There are also significant updates to the steering system, which Honda says should deliver an improved steering feel.

Source: Honda

