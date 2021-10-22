It's podcast time! This week there's a whole lot of performance car news. Plus, there's a new Batmobile, so we have to talk about that.

To start, we discuss the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. After over two years of spy shots and videos, we are finally seeing this machine in the production-spec. Although, Porsche still isn't disclosing the power output. Rumors put the figure as high as 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts).

We get into a discussion about where the Cayman fits into the greater Porsche lineup. There's an argument to make that the hotter versions of the current generation, especially the GT4 and RS, are better vehicles for spirited driving than basic variants of the 911.

Next, we dig into the new Honda Civic Si. With it making less power and the same amount of torque as the current generation, we are a bit disappointed. We aren't too kind to the new model. In fact, the state of affordable, sporty vehicles seems dire right now.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

13 Photos

The last bit of news is a fresh teaser for the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that drops some additional details. First, it confirms that a convertible model is coming. Plus, the V8 engine revs to at least 8,500 rpm and possibly as high as 8,600 rpm. Everything we learn about this vehicle makes the latest Z06 sound even better.

We then read a couple of comments and have a challenge to our listeners. If we can get 20 new subscribers in two weeks, we promise to do shots of hot sauce on camera.

In our final segment, we check out the new Batmobile from the upcoming film The Batman. Unlike previous rides for the Dark Knight, this one actually seems like a vehicle that could exist in the real world.

We also talk about our favorite Batmobiles from past films and the best movie cars in general. It's a lot of fun.

