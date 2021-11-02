Volta Power Systems and Grand Design Partner have teamed up to create this stunning towable recreational vehicle, which will make its public debut at the SEMA show later this week. The so-called Adventure Without Limits demonstrational RV will be displayed in Los Angeles with an 18-kWh energy storage system, which can run air conditioning, white goods, entertainment, and others without a connection between the motorhome and the electrical grid.

The example that will be showcased at SEMA is towed by a Ram 2500 truck with a matching exterior color combination. The truck is fitted with a secondary 9,000-watt alternator, which charges a 40-kWh storage system on the rig while driving or idling. The RV, in turn, has exportable power used to recharge a Tomcar TX4 electric ATV. A large 2,250-watt solar system is fitted on top of the towable RV to charge and extend runtime for hours or days, depending on the energy consumption.

Gallery: Grand Design Adventure Without Limits RV

15 Photos

“This is the future of off-grid adventure,” Jack Johnson, co-founder and CTO at Volta Power Systems, comments. “With a unit like this demo, you can run your electric 4x4 up and down the mountain all day, and still have enough power to recharge it and run your AC when you get back to the RV.”

Grand Design will begin accepting orders for the new Adventure Without Limits RV in the coming days with the first deliveries scheduled for early next year. Customers can choose from a base version with 6-kWh battery storage and 3,200 watts of AC power for lighting, entertainment, and refrigeration. The more expensive option will come with 18-kWh storage and 6,400 watts of AC power. Depending on the energy consumption, Grand Design says this version can run the air conditioning for up to several days.

For those who are interested in the upgraded alternator charging system, Grand Design will work with approved aftermarket retrofit dealers, which will take care of the installation. A charging system for EV toys can also be retrofitted separately to the RV.