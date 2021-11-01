Stellantis' Mopar division celebrates its 85th birthday this year, and to mark the occasion there's a special edition 2022 Dodge Durango. The company is making just 250 of them – 200 for the United States and 50 for Canada. The crossover debuts at this year's SEMA Show.

The Mopar Durango comes in two colors – White Knuckle or DB Black. Regardless of the shade, there's a Mopar Blue stripe that runs along the driver's side of the body from the front fascia to the rear bumper. The Mopar badge in the grille and the Brembo brake calipers are the same, eye-catching color. The crossover rides on 20-inch wheels with a dark finish and has a Mopar one-inch lowering kit.

Gallery: Mopar Dodge Durango

6 Photos

Opening the door reveals a cabin with a mix of leather and suede on the front seats. The accent stitching around the cabin is Mopar Blue. The Mopar logo is also embroidered on the seatbacks. The same emblem appears on the instrument panel. A pedal accent kit and all-weather floor mats are among the extra amenities, too.

All the models with this package come with a 5.7-liter V8 making 360 horsepower (269 kilowatts) and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There's an SRT performance exhaust that gives the crossover a more aggressive sound. This vehicle gets the Tow N Go Package that allows for 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms) of towing. An electronic limited-slip differential and SRT active damping suspension are also among the standard features.

As an extra gift, buyers of the Mopar Durango also get a metal certificate of authenticity with their vehicle's build number and a rendering of the crossover by the Mopar Design team.

Dodge dealers will begin taking orders for the Mopar Durango in the first quarter of 2022, and they'll be in dealers in summer 2022. The package adds $3,995 to the price of a 2022 Durango R/T AWD with the Plus Group and Tow N Go Package.