The Ram 1500 TRX is built to do many things well, but being a track star isn't one of them. The big, beefy pickup certainly has the horsepower to turn heads in the paddock, but it's designed to tame rough off-road terrain, not hairpin turns on smooth pavement. The truck's limitations, however, don't deter one YouTuber from taking the pickup one place it should never go – the Nurburgring.

There were concerns if officials would even allow the pickup on the track. It's big, and it's loud, though officials gave no mind as the TRX rolled onto the Nurburgring. It has the punch to overtake track-dedicated cars, though it wallows in the corners where its off-road suspension struggles to keep the pickup planted. You can hear the tires squealing in some instances, with at least one skid mark left on the famous track after one particular corner.

The TRX packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood that produces a mind-boggling 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters) of torque. It gives the truck stellar acceleration, hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a quick 4.5 seconds, though the brakes can only do so much to slow and stop the 6,396-pound pickup. They get so hot during the lap, they smoke. Another limitation is the truck's top speed, which is 118 mph (190 kph).

The TRX is a capable truck, though one designed with a purpose. The race track's grueling demands are far different from the demands of uncharted earth, which is why it's so fun to see the TRX on the Nurburgring. It's a vehicular fish-out-of-water situation as it works its way through performance coupes, hot hatches, and dedicated race cars. It towers over other vehicles on the track, with a hood taller than most roofs.