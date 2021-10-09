Gran Turismo officially announces that Brembo will be the official partner in braking systems in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. The world-renowned Sony Playstation video game collaborates with the brake manufacturer to make its products available as an upgrade via the game's Tuning Shop where the players can improve the performance of their race cars.

Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital Inc. and producer of the Gran Turismo series, said that Brembo was a hero brand to him as a street racer back then. He then mentions that most production cars at the time were not equipped with brakes that matched the power and weight of the car.

"I always found Brembo to be reliable on the circuit, and as a result, always had a connection with the brand. So it’s a pleasure to announce this partnership between Gran Turismo and Brembo, a true high-performance brand," Yamauchi added.

In Gran Turismo 7, players can choose to upgrade to Brembo from the Sport range. The choice will range up to the highest performing products for road cars, including Carbon Ceramic brake discs and GT|BM calipers. The latter is available in eight different colors options for a more personalized aftermarket upgrade.

Apart from the availability in the video game's Tuning Shop, Brembo's profile and values will be visible in the Gran Turismo 7’s Brand Central. The company's 60 years of history will be presented in the Brand Central Museum, as well. The brand's logo will also be displayed on various tracks to celebrate the partnership.

Needless to say, Sony PlayStation fans have been waiting eagerly for the next full iteration of the Gran Turismo Series. The wait is almost over as the company has announced the Gran Turismo 7's arrival on March 4, 2022.