The Acura Integra will return next year as a five-door model, eschewing the classic two-door layout for a bit more practicality. The company has already started teasing the new model, revealing quite a bit of it. We won’t get to see the new Integra in its full glory until its debut sometime next spring; however, a pair of new – unofficial – renderings from our friends at Kolesa.ru preview the model’s potential design.

The teasers have so far shown off a car that looks to follow the same design ethos as the TLX. The renderings recreate the sleek headlight from the announcement teaser, which sits next to the company’s shield grille. A bold design line cuts from the front bumper to the rear of the greenhouse, wrapping around the car and down the doors. The rendering gives the Integra smoother, less aggressive styling at the front compared to the TLX.

The rear matches what we saw in the second teaser, which confirmed the model’s five-door design. The image showed off the model’s sleek taillights, a slim spoiler, and subtle Integra branding on the upper portion of the bumper. Those are all present in the rendering. However, we haven’t seen all of the rear end, though the rendering imagines a bumper with sharply styling, a small diffuser, and quad exhaust outlets. The bumper could feature a wholly unquote design when the car debuts.

Details about the model remain scarce, though we expect the Integra to share its underpinnings with the current-generation Honda Civic. That means the two will likely share powertrains, with power routing to the front wheels. Acura hasn’t teased the car’s interior, so we don’t know how similar or different it will be when it arrives, though the Acura branding should mean there’s a selection of premium materials and features available. We’ll know how close we are when the car debuts in the spring of 2022.