The Nissan Juke has been dead since 2018 Well, at least in the US where it's practically replaced by the more standard-looking Kicks.

But if you're looking to buy one but don't want the anemic engine and the arguably problematic Nissan CVT, there's the Juke-R that can be found elsewhere in the world. In fact, one out of the five Nissan Juke-Rs ever made is currently on sale in Germany via VDM Cars, but it's asking for a hefty sum – like, 237,941 euros hefty or around $280,000 with the current exchange rates, basically supercar money for a Nissan Juke.

Gallery: 700-Horsepower Nissan Juke-R For Sale

9 Photos

Too much? Well, in case you're unaware, this Juke-R is powered by the VR38-DETT V6 engine – yes, the very same mill found in the Nissan GT-R R35. More importantly, it's the only one existing out of the five total, developed by Severn Valley Motorsport (SVM) under Nissan's supervision. Two of those five already met their ends through unfortunate crashes, while the other two are owned by Nissan itself.

Now, this isn't the same Nissan Juke-R 2.0 from 2015. While that monstrosity only makes 600 metric horses, this SVM-developed Juke-R produces as much as 700 horsepower, touched by the British tuning company using SVM branded performance parts. Even better, the setup is connected to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, so yes, it's basically a supercar wearing the Juke's clothing.

Apart from the engine and performance upgrades, the Juke-R comes with visible exterior and interior updates that include, but are not limited to, carbon fiber bumper, wide-body kit, and bonnet. It also comes with race harnesses and bespoke carpets, along with a fire extinguisher because really, this crossover is on fire.

This isn't the first time that the #005 Juke-R went on sale. It was offered last year for 649,500 euros ($761,220) but having no takers, it looks like the seller decided to bring down the price to a more attainable price range.