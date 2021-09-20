With newsfeeds being dominated by SUVs and EVs, it's refreshing to talk about a new sports car that does away with electrification altogether. It's not just any sports car, but the very first Lotus in many years, a model that has some big shoes to fill as it replaces the Elise, Exige, and the larger Evora. Following its early July reveal, the Emira is making the headlines again as the Norfolk-based marque has released full technical specifications.

The Emira V6 First Edition makes use of a Toyota 2GR-FE engine, a 3.5-liter V6, equipped with an Edelbrock 1740 supercharger. It produces a healthy 400 horsepower (296 kilowatts) to perfectly match the new Nissan Z, while the torque figure depends on whether the vehicle is equipped with a manual or an automatic transmission.

With a clutch pedal, the six-cylinder produces 420 Newton-meters (310 pound-feet) while going for the paddle-shift, six-speed auto will bring an extra 10 Nm for a grand total of 430 Nm (317 lb-ft). For the sake of comparison, the Z has 475 Nm (350 lb-ft) from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6.

Gallery: Lotus Emira V6 First Edition

5 Photos

The boost in torque and quicker gear changes for the two-pedal version result in a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of 4.2 seconds or a tenth of a second quicker than the manual Emira. Regardless of transmission, the new mid-engined British sports car described as representing a "quantum leap forward for Lotus" will top out at 180 mph (290 km/h).

The First Edition has all the bells and whistles, including diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish or an optional glossy black or silver look available at no extra cost. Lotus-branded brake calipers are exclusive to the FE, and buyers also get a tire pressure monitoring system as standard equipment.

The Seneca Blue launch color is complemented by five additional shades: Hethel Yellow, Magma Red, Shadow Grey, Nimbus Grey, and Dark Verdant, with additional hues to be added in 2022. All FE models get the Lower Black Pack as standard, bringing a glossy black appearance for the air blades in the front bumper as well as for the front splitter, side sills, and rear diffuser.

Those looking to spend more on an Emira First Edition can order the Driver's Pack which adds a Sport or Tour suspension setup with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires or a Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. Lotus has also developed a Design Pack encompassing sports pedals, privacy glass, Alcantara-wrapped headliner in black, and brake calipers painted in yellow, red, silver, or black. The Convenience Pack will add front & rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, rear luggage storage net, auto-dimming mirrors, and automatic wipers.

Due to enter production next spring at home in Ethel, the Lotus Emira First Edition costs £75,995 in the UK where the automatic transmission is an extra £1,800. In Germany, it starts off at €95,995 plus €1,370 for the auto. Pricing for the US and China will be disclosed in due course. Come fall 2022, the AMG-powered four-cylinder turbo version will go on sale, also in a First Edition guise, while a Base Edition will follow spring 2023 from £59,995.