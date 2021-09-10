Lexus announced its enhanced IS 500 F Sport Performance sedan early in 2021. The sporty four-door is no slouch thanks to a rev-happy V8 punching out 472 horsepower (352 kilowatts). Pricing wasn't mentioned at its debut, and while we still don't have a full spread with regards to optional extras, we know it starts at $61,000. Add in the mandatory $1,075 delivery fee and the total cost is $62,075.

That's certainly quite a jump from the IS 350 F Sport, but then again, you're getting considerably more power. In fact, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter engine is powerful enough to elevate the IS into legit sports sedan territory with some notable competition.

In that realm, the F Sport Performance MSRP undercuts comparable models from Mercedes-Benz and BMW, though admittedly you're getting harder-edged sports sedans from the Germans. The price-point champion in this segment could be the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, which offers the same power for under $60,000 and has no problem blitzing race tracks.

Vehicle Powertrain Horsepower Base MSRP Destination Total Price Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance 5.0L V8 / 8-spd automatic, RWD 472 $61,000 $1,075 $62,075 Mercedes-AMG C63 4.0L V8 / 9-spd automatic, RWD 469 $68,600 $1,050 $69,650 BMW M3 3.0L I6 / 6-spd manual, RWD 473 $69,900 $995 $70,895 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing 3.6L V6 / 6-spd manual, RWD 472 $58,995 $995 $59,990 *Audi RS3 2.5L I5 / 7-spd automatic, AWD 401 N/A N/A $61,000 (est)

We highlight the Audi RS3 here because really, Audi doesn't have a good match for the V8 IS in the States. The S4 is a better fit sizewise but in terms of power, it's not even close. The larger RS5 Sportback is a better performance comparison at 444 horsepower, but with all-wheel drive and a starting price of $75,400, it's in a different ballpark.

The RS3 sedan is a bit small, and at 401 hp it's also a bit underpowered. It's also new to the scene and pricing hasn't been announced yet, but we're estimating around $61,000. For buyers cross-shopping the IS 500 F Sport Performance to Audi, it could be the best pick.

Look for the new Lexus to reach dealerships later in the fall of 2021.