The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV concept debuts in Munich is a preview of the first fully electric vehicle to go on sale from the luxury-focused marque.

As an EV, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS concept doesn't need a big grille. The nose features an expansive panel with shiny, vertical pinstripes in chrome over a black background. The lower fascia has an opening with chrome louvers. The smooth fenders flow around the body to minimalist sculpting for the sides for a generally seamless appearance.

Gallery: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Concept

The doors have flush handles emerge when someone approaches. For the driver, the door opens automatically. Once inside, that person can decide whether the rear doors should open, too.

The Maybach EQS concept wears a two-tone body in a combination of Obsidian Black Metallic on top and Zircon Red Metallic on the lower portion. Also, chrome surrounds the pillars, and the B-pillar has the brand's M emblem in a pattern on them. The vehicle rides on huge 24-inch wheels with a bowl-shaped design.

"The near-production concept car represents proof that state-of-the-art electric drive technology and pioneering infotainment with the MBUX Hyperscreen combine perfectly with hallmark Maybach craftsmanship and an exquisite interior," Philipp Schiemer, Head of Top End Vehicle Group at Mercedes-Benz AG, said.

The concept's cabin takes inspiration from yachting. There's a rear center console in white piano lacquer and rose gold-colored accents. Other materials are Deep-Sea Blue. There are a pair of opulent seats, and Maybach says the shape of the armrests take inspiration from high-quality sideboards. Faux fur covers the floor.

Occupants in the front look at screens that extend nearly the whole width of the body. The three displays are one a glass cover that makes them look like a single, complete unit. Even the passenger has a 12.3-inch OLED monitor. There are also round air vents in high-gloss chrome and with galvanized trim.

Mercedes will also get a version of the EQS SUV that will go into production in 2022. The Maybach variant will come later. The company is projecting a range of 373 miles (600 kilometers).