Electric vehicles are the future, and Genesis knows it. The premium sibling to Hyundai and Kia pledges that all new vehicles starting in 2025 get a fully electric powertrain. There will be eight models with zero emissions in the range by 2030 with a projected 400,000 sales globally each year. In 2035, Genesis plans to be fully carbon neutral.

Genesis has a dual-electrification strategy going forward, meaning battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell models are part of the product plan for the future. The brand is betting on better-performing lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells with a higher power output, and more efficient electric systems.

The first EV from Genesis will be the GV60 that will be on sale in some markets later in the year. While the brand isn't offering specs yet, the Korea Emissions and Noise Certification provides an idea of what to expect. The base model has 226 horsepower (169 kilowatts). There's a mid-range all-wheel-drive model with 325 hp (242 kW). The range-topper makes 436 hp (325 kW).

The GV60 rides on the E-GMP platform that's also underneath the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Despite not being the premium model, the EV6 will be the most powerful of the bunch with up to 576 hp (430 kW).

"We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator," said Luc Donckerwolke, the Chief Creative Officer of Genesis.

The range for the GV60 isn't available yet. For context, the Kia EV6 with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour pack and rear-wheel drive has a WLTP rating of 328 miles (528 kilometers). All-wheel drive takes the figure down to 314 miles (506 kilometers).

The Genesis livestream will end with footage teasing the brand's future in air mobility. This is a long-term project from Hyundai with a goal of creating hubs in cities for offering short-distance. Apparently, the premium brand is also taking part in the initiative.