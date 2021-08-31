Ram knows that many of its buyers love boots, so the truck makers teamed up with one of the most-respected boot companies in the business for a one-of-a-kind collaboration. Together with Wolverine – a company that has been producing work shoes and clothing for 138 years – Ram is introducing a line of capable kicks inspired by the brand's lineage of trucks.

Wolverine offers three versions to choose from. The first is the Tradesman Safety Toe, which comes with a number of unique details inspired by the Ram 1500 with the same name. It's also available in two colorways – white and beige – and costs $229. The Ram Rebel Safety toe boot is the most rugged of the bunch, with Rebel red accents and a tougher construction for outdoors, plus red and black colorways. That boot costs $239.

But if you really want to go all-out on a high-end boot with Ram branding, the Limited 1000 Mile features black Horween leather inspired by the Limited model's ultra-premium interior. Naturally, this is the priciest boot of the bunch, asking $400.

Wolverine makes each custom Ram boot in the USA, and for every pre-ordered pair, the company will donate $10 toward SkillsUSA. SkillsUSA is an organization that helps enroll more than 395,000 students annually in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

"We are proud to partner with Ram Trucks, an industry-leading brand, to honor essential workers and the excellent career opportunities the skilled trades offer," said Tom Kennedy, global president for Wolverine. "Since 2017, Wolverine has donated more than $2 million toward supporting the next generation of skilled workers and we're excited to be working with another brand who is equally passionate about investing in the future of the American workforce."

Alongside the new line of work boots, Ram and Wolverine are debuting a new video entitled, “Rent We Pay,” that will debut today on Ram's social media channels. You can watch the entire 60-second ad spot below.