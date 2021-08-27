The Ford Maverick hasn't reached dealerships yet, but that's not stopping folks from talking about future Maverick variants. Perhaps the most interesting of these is a possible ST version, dedicated to on-road performance. It's been tossed around internet forums and news websites since the Maverick debuted in June 2021. Now, there are rumors surrounding Ford that such a version is at least on the minds of executives in Dearborn.

It's far from a confirmation, but Ford Maverick Marketing Manager Trevor Scott says such a thing is being monitored to see if there's an opportunity, according to Ford Authority. It's also not a flat-out denial, and it suggests Ford is aware of all the chatter surrounding an ST. The information lines up with a previous report citing Ford CEO Jim Farley talking about an entire family of Maverick variants, though his emphasis appeared to be more toward an all-electric model. That said, an all-electric ST with a punch similar to the new F-150 Lightning would certainly turn a few heads.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

From our vantage point, most of the ingredients for an ST version are already baked into the current Maverick. All-wheel drive is available with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, generating 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque. That combination alone should make the 3,700-pound Maverick fairly lively, but squeezing a bit more power from the engine or swapping to Ford's turbocharged 2.3-liter mill would make the Maverick a proper street fighter. Merely adding a street-tuned suspension with a modest drop and some color-matched trim could create a decent Maverick ST.

We know Ford is trying to reach a different demographic with the Maverick. Instead of targeting traditional truck shoppers, Ford is aiming to capture the hearts of sedan and hatchback buyers. There's also a push to get first-time new-car buyers into a Maverick, and with a starting price of approximately $21,000 after delivery fees, it's certainly competitive with many small cars and crossovers. A street-focused version could appeal further to such buyers who aren't interested in typical truck functionality or usage.

Once the Maverick finally reaches customers later in the fall, we suspect both buyers and Ford executives will have a better idea of whether an ST model makes sense.