General Motors is expanding the availability of its Super Cruise advanced driving assistance system to more models and upgrading the tech with more abilities. The improvements are coming to vehicles via an over-the-air update.

The improved tech will be available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and GMC Sierra. To be clear, the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV still have Super Cruise, but they don't get these upgrades.

There's great news for people who tow because the upgraded Super Cruise now works when hauling a load. Cadillac previously advised owners not to do this on the Escalade when using the advanced driving tech.

Super Cruise also gains the ability to perform automatic lane changes. However, GM says that these maneuvers are not possible while towing a trailer.

On the inside, there's a revised navigation display for the system that shows compatible roads. It can also indicate routes capable of hands-free driving when entering a destination.

GMC already teased the look of the Super Cruise system display on the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali. The truck has a digital instrument display with the speedometer on the left, the tachometer on the right, and navigation in the center. The steering wheel gains the illuminated strip at the top like other Super Cruise-equipped vehicles.

We are expecting the 2022 Silverado with Super Cruise to have a similar instrument display. Other than trim changes, the Chevy and the GMC Sierra are largely the same vehicle and share many of the same components.

Looking further into the future, GM also confirms that the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq and 2023 GMC Hummer SUV are also getting Super Cruise. The company intends to offer the tech on 22 vehicles by 2023.