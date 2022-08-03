Listen to this article

Callaway has two new engine upgrades for GM’s trucks and SUVs. The two new kits – SC520 and SC602 – add a supercharger, a proprietary engine management calibration, and more to crank up the power for the automaker’s V8 engines.

Callaway designed the kits for GM’s 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines. This increases the smaller engine’s output to 520 horsepower (382 kilowatts) while the bigger block produces 602 hp (442 kW). That’s up to 182 horsepower extra over the stock output for the 6.2-liter engine, and the upgrades comply with emissions standards in all 50 states.

Gallery: Callaway Launches Supercharger Kits For GM Trucks And SUVs

24 Photos

The tuner achieves the increased output by adding an Eaton TVS supercharger concealed in Callaway’s proprietary housing while using its TripleCooled intercooler system. The kit also includes an upgraded intake and exhaust system to improve air flow through the engine. The quad-tipped stainless-steel exhaust also enhances the engine’s sound.

Callaway offers the kit for the 2021 to 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade. The kit also fits the GMC’s XL and Cadillac’s ESV variants. The company will also offer the engine packs for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra, including the off-road-oriented Silverado ZR2 and Sierra AT4X. Callaway also offers wheels and other optional equipment to enhance the vehicle’s styling.

GM trucks and SUVs that receive the Callaway kit will also receive Callaway badging, engine covers, anodized door sill inserts, and authenticity documentation. Each kit comes with Callaway’s three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty while offering an optional five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain service contract. The packages start at $24,995.

Callaway has been tuning vehicles for 45 years, starting in the 1980s by adding turbochargers to the Corvette. The tuner has been at the forefront of building and creating high-powered GM vehicles, and that includes its trucks and SUVs. They are more popular than ever, so it makes sense that tuners like Callaway want to help owners customize their vehicles.