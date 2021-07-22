We here at Motor1.com have a lot of love for the Lexus GS, the most recent fourth-generation model in particular. For the five or so years that Lexus sold that GS in the States, it proved itself to be a sporty and comfortable sedan, with a potent GS F version that produced 467 horsepower (343 kilowatts) from a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8.

But the Lexus GS as we know it is dead and gone. Rumors suggest that soon we'll see a Toyota Mirai-based replacement, most likely with a fuel-cell hybrid powertrain. We're not really sure what to expect from this purported Mirai-based GS, but rendering artist Sugarchow (aka @sugardesign_1 on Instagram) has their own vision.

The car you see here is a conceptual rendering of what the new Lexus GS could look like. The artist clearly took inspiration from the current IS sedan, adopting the angular LED headlights, grille, and front fascia from the smaller four-door, and blending it with a sportback shape more in line with the funky Mirai.

Beyond the sportback layout, the rear end once again borrows its full-width light bar and LED taillights from the smaller IS, as well as its subtle rear spoiler. There are no exhaust tips – because hybrid – and a small “Fuel Cell” badge lives just behind the front fender to denote its unique powertrain.

The reports pointing to a Mirai-based GS suggest that the new Lexus could show up sometime next year. If true, the new GS would likely use the Mirai's same FCV hybrid powertrain, which currently produces 182 hp (136 kW) and offers 402 miles of total driving range (or 76 mpge combined). That means, like the Mirai, the Lexus GS could be limited to just a few states in the US with available hydrogen fueling stations. We'll have to wait and see whether or not the Lexus GS FCV actually comes to fruition.