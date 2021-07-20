Even in stock form, the BMW M2 Competition is a pretty potent machine. With its 3.0-liter inline-six engine under the hood generating 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts), it can accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). But, again, that’s what the car is capable of from the factory.

The M2 Competition uses BMW’s S55 engine which can handle impressive power levels when you know what to do with it. Thanks to several hardware modifications and new software, the example you can watch in the video above is pushing out 850 hp (600 kW), nearly double the factory output. It’s done by the team at HC-Performance and this video shows its full potential.

At an unrestricted section of the Autobahn, the driver of this tuned M2 Competition unleashes the hot hatch’s wrath reaching speeds of up to 186 mph (300 kph). And the ease with which the car accelerates from 50 mph (80 kph) is simply phenomenal.

There’s something we’d like to note, though. The car is insanely fast and everything but it feels like it's bouncing and going sideways at high speeds. Judging by the video, it’s not very stable in certain moments and it even looks unsafe to drive - perhaps a few more modifications to the suspension will be a good upgrade over its current state.

Nevertheless, this is surely one of the fastest BMWs on the Autobahn we’ve seen in the last few months. It will be very interesting to see how this M2 Competition performs on the drag strip provided it survives the intense Autobahn runs.