This week, Opel introduced the next-gen Astra that introduced a new design, updated underpinnings, and a revamped interior. That’s exciting and all, but we’re already eager at the idea of a hotter GSi version. Opel resurrected the sporty moniker for its hottest performance cars in 2017, and we’re hopeful the new Astra is part of its renaissance. A new, unofficial rendering from X-Tomi Design previews what it could look like, even if it’s unlikely.

The sharp-edge hatchback gets a new coat of bright orange paint that sticks out against the black pillars and roof. Added for contrast is a black bonnet, which looks really good with the orange fascia and black grille trim. The rendering also gives the hatch a new set of wheels, a wide-mouthed front fascia flanked by black bumper accents, and a body kit. It sits a bit lower, too, which adds to its sporty-looking stance.

Gallery: 2022 Opel Astra

12 Photos

Opel has given no indication it’s developing an Astra GSi, even if it’d fit in with the sportier versions of the VW Golf, Ford Focus, and Renault Megane. Opel hasn’t detailed the Astra’s powertrains, but it does share its underpinnings with the new Peugeot 308, and it should share its engines, too. However, that’s not good news for those hoping for an Astra GSi model. Peugeot has publicly ruled out plans to develop a sportier 308 GTI or Sport Engineered Variant.

All Opel has said about the Astra’s powertrains is that there’ll be a variety of gas and Diesel engines that produce between 110 and 225 horsepower (81 to 165 kilowatts). The Peugeot 308 also makes 225 hp in its top trim that sports a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which will likely find its way into the new Astra, too. For now, the Astra GSi is just a rendering that’s unlikely to see production unless Opel sticks the GSi badge on the hybrid model.