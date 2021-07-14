If the new-for-2022 Jeep Compass looks familiar, it should. Technically speaking, Jeep's updated compact SUV debuted way back in November 2020 at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. We were treated to just a couple of images showing the exterior and interior, but now we have the new Compass strutting its stuff for American audiences at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.

You won't see many exterior differences between the current Compass and the new one. This is very much a minor facelift focused primarily on changes to the front and rear fascias. New LED headlights are upfront, while taillights receive a slight redesign and LED options for some trim levels. You'll still find a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, generating 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts) and 172 pound-feet (233 Newton-meters) of torque. That power still goes through either a six-speed auto on two-wheel-drive models, or a nine-speed automatic for four-wheel drive.

The big upgrade for 2022 comes inside, and it's indeed significant. The greenhouse is entirely new from the dash to the seats, adopting a cleaner look punctuated by an available 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Perched in the center of the dash is either an 8.4-inch or an optional 10.1 touchscreen to manage all your infotainment needs. A new multifunction steering wheel is packed with hands-on controls; heated/ventilated rear seats are now available on some models, and Jeep even makes a fuss about the streamlined cup holders. It's definitely an upscale experience compared to the previous Compass.

That experience also comes with a boost in technology, and most notably, driver-assist and safety systems. The 2022 Compass has more than 75 features related to safety and security, which Jeep says is more than any other vehicle in this class. Collision warning with automatic braking, lane-keep assist, pedestrian/cycle detection, active lane management, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert are standard across the entire Compass lineup. Jeep is also rolling out an available semi-autonomous assist system called Highway Assist that allows for hand-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving.

Compass trim levels for 2022 are familiar with Sport, Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk but a new Latitude LUX injects some added luxury midway through the lineup. The latest Uconnect 5 system brings a plethora of features to the Compass, not the least of which being Alexa connectivity and over-the-air updates to keep things hopping. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard issue, and the system can be programmed for five specific profiles to remember everything from music preferences to climate control settings.

As for price, Jeep is keeping that information under wraps for now but we should have information by the fall when 2022 models go on sale.