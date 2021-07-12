The rumor about Jeep Performance Parts launching a Gorilla Glass windshield for the Wrangler and Gladiator turns out to be true, and the company is now officially announcing it. Unfortunately, the price is significantly higher than the number in the original report.

The standard Gorilla Glass windshield for the 2018 through 2021 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator costs $793 and is available now. The part is available from Jeep dealers and some glass installers. It comes with a two-year warranty. The company has launched a site for finding a nearby seller.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First Drive

88 Photos

More offerings will come soon. A windshield with an embedded antenna will be $820. The version with a forward camera and surround heater will be $927. Finally, a model with a forward camera, surround heater and antenna will be $932.

In addition, Jeep Performance Parts offers a Gorilla Glass windshield for the 2007-2018 Wrangler. It will cost $645.

The Gorilla Glass material in these windshields is the same chemical-strengthened material that is now common for mobile phone screens. The panels for the Jeeps use sandwiched construction that has a Gorilla Glass inner ply and outer glass that is 52 percent thicker than usual.

The Wrangler and Gladiator have a more upright angle for the windshield compared to most other vehicles on the road. This makes the panel less able to deflect a strike from a rock. Plus, off-road enthusiasts frequently use these vehicles, so there is more risk of debris hitting the glass.

The original rumor about this part indicated the windshield would cost $95. Although, this price always seemed like it could have been too good to be true.

Motor1.com has reached out to Jeep to find out whether there are plans to offer the Gorilla Glass windshield as an option from the factory when purchasing the vehicle.