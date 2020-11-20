The Jeep Compass was part of the automaker’s foray into crossovers 13 years ago. For its first three years, the Compass lacked the brand’s coveted “Trail Rated” badge, though the second-gen model did help certify its off-road prowess. Compass sales exploded, more than doubling between 2017 and 2018, and Jeep is looking to continue that success with a refreshed model it’s debuting at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China.

There are few images of the updated crossover, though what they do show is a subtle redesign of the exterior. The front matches what we’ve seen in the spy photos and teasers with a tweaked face. The headlights appear to have a new, narrower shape, while designers installed a new thin-slit grille underneath the iconic seven-slotted one that helps bridge the fog lights. The Chinese splash page showing the model says it’ll feature LED headlights, and we can spot the tweaked taillight design.

Gallery: New Jeep Compass (China)

2 Photos

The bigger changes lie inside with Jeep completely redesigning the interior. The entire dash has a new design with the 10.1-inch infotainment system pulled out to float on top. It sits above thin HVAC vents, a departure from the square ones in the current crossover. Below that sits the physical HVAC controls. Drivers will get important information through a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other changes include a new steering wheel and center console design.

It appears the updated Compass will sport a 1.3-liter turbocharged mill paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox in China. That’s significantly smaller than the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter mill offered in the US Compass that makes 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 175 pound-feet (237 Newton-meters) of torque. We're doubtful Jeep will switch out that engine in the US, though we won’t know for certain until Jeep reveals the American-market version. We expect a full reveal early next year for the 2022 model.