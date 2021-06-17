The Jeep Grand Cherokee will be the next model from the brand to get a 4xe plug-in hybrid variant. Specifically, this is the somewhat smaller two-row model, not the three-row L. Expect the PHEV to make a full debut later in the year.

You have to look closely, but the charging port is situated between the driver-side front fender and the door. Otherwise, the styling looks the same as the combustion-powered version of the crossover. There are skinny headlights and a narrow, seven-slot grille. The overall look is chiseled and muscular.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Spy Shots

10 Photos

The two-row Grand Cherokee differentiates itself from the larger L model by having a different front fascia. The rear pillar has a more angled look on this one, rather than the boxy tail from the three-row variant.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe reportedly uses the same powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe. This would give it a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors for a total of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (673 Newton-meters) of torque.

Jeep’s global boss Christian Meunier says the 4xe has capability on par with the V8-equipped Grand Cherokee but with better fuel economy. It's also very competent off-road.

For comparison, the Grand Cherokee L has a 3.6-liter V6 making 290 hp (216 kW) and 257 lb-ft (348 Nm) as its base engine. Buyers can upgrade to a 5.7-liter V8 with 357 hp (266 kW) and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm). We believe the two-row Grand Cherokee gets these same powerplants.

The Grand Cherokee boasts a handsome cabin that has an angled infotainment screen and digital instruments. High-end trims have large pieces of sculpted wood on the dashboard and lots of soft-touch materials.