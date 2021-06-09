The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Big Sur concept arrives looking like the perfect sedan for the Incredible Hulk. VW says that the styling takes inspiration from the verdant section of the California coast, but we can only imagine the big green Avenger behind the wheel of the sedan.

The build started with a 2021 Arteon SEL Premium R-Line. It now has a forest green vinyl wrap over the body. There's a modified Vomeran front fascia with tweaks to the splitters and side pieces over the standard version. A coilover suspension lowers the body by 1.5 inches (3.81 centimeters). The sedan rides on 20-inch Rotiform TUF-R cast monoblock wheels with a gloss-black finish.

"We wanted the car to stop people in their tracks, and announce, ‘I’m here!’” said Gil Plasencia of FMS Automotive, which was one of the companies that contributed to the build.

It took 50 to 60 hours to install the wrap. The process included removing the doors, hood, and trunk lid. For a unified look, the vinyl covering even covers the interior door jambs and side body pieces.

The green Arteon will be part of the 2021 Volkswagen Enthusiast Fleet. It will appear automotive-focused events across the country.

VW debuted the refreshed 2021 Arteon for the US in late 2020. The updated model has sleeker exterior styling and a revised interior with digital controls for the HVAC system. There's also a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, there's a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic transmission with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Early signs suggest buyers are liking the refreshed Arteon's updates. VW delivered 1,099 of them in the first quarter of 2021, versus 788 in the same period of 2020. This was an increase of 39 percent.