In June 2023, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer announced plans to axe several lower-volume models to focus on more popular products. The CEO specifically mentioned the Arteon, but didn't say when that would happen. As it turns out, the fancier Passat is already dead. Sort of.

In an email to Motor1, a VW official confirmed the last Arteon sedan (technically a liftback) was assembled in 2023. Martin Hube, spokesperson for the Arteon, Passat, Touareg, and the upcoming ID.2, confirmed the Emden plant in Germany no longer makes the Arteon. However, the wagon remains in production at the factory in Osnabrück.

There aren't going to be any changes to the life cycle of the Arteon Shooting Brake, which Martin Hube told us will remain in production until 2026. VW never sold the long-roof model in the United States, whereas Europeans even have a high-performance R version. The demise of the standard Arteon is unfortunate, considering the latest Passat isn't available as a sedan anymore.

VW is indirectly replacing the Arteon and Passat sedan with the fully electric ID.7 liftback. Already teased, a more practical ID.7 Tourer wagon is coming in 2024. For now, only the regular ID.7 has been confirmed for North America.

The Wolfsburg-based marque is preparing to say goodbye to cars with internal combustion engines since the recently facelifted Golf will be the last of its kind with ICE power. The same goes for the newly launched next-gen Tiguan and the upcoming T-Roc smaller crossover. The plan is to make and sell only EVs in Europe by 2032. This decision is likely to have massive ramifications seeing as how VW models are strongly related to many cars from Skoda, SEAT, Cupra, and Audi.

Elsewhere, VW has a different agenda in China. The new Magotan is essentially a 2024 Passat with a different look and will be sold alongside the CC, the local name of the Arteon.

Looking ahead, the company is looking to cut new car development time from 50 to 36 months without sacrificing quality. This decision is part of a wider plan to massively reduce costs. Along with the Arteon, VW is also killing the oddball T-Roc Convertible after a single generation.