The Toyota Land Cruiser is now 70 years old, and there's a new one on the way. Meanwhile in Japan, the company is celebrating the model's birthday by launching a 70th Anniversary edition of the Land Cruiser Prado.

If you're not familiar with the Land Cruiser Prado, it's very similar to the Lexus GX available in the United States. The idea behind the vehicle is to offer a somewhat smaller, slightly less rugged product than the full-on Land Cruiser. While not quite as hardcore, the Prado still has no problem in most off-road situations a normal owner would face.

Gallery: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Limited Edition

11 Photos

The Prado 70th Anniversary Limited edition gets all the amenities from the luxury-focused L Package. The special model gets black pieces for the centers of the grille uprights, headlight trim, fog light surrounds, mirror caps, roof rails, and rear hatch trim. There are 12-spoke 18-inch wheels with a black finish.

Inside, there's Saddle Tongue light brown leather upholstery that covers the seats, center console, knee pads, and door panels. There's a brushed-finish, silver-colored piece of trim on the passenger side of the dashboard.

The Prado 70th Anniversary Limited edition is available in White Pearl Crystal, Black, Attitude Black Mica, Red Mica, and Avante-Garde Bronze. Buyers can select five- or seven-seat configurations. A 2.8-liter diesel and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine are available.

There are a few small options to add. Buyers can get a 70th Anniversary badge and floor mats with the special edition's logo.

The Prado 70th Anniversary Limited edition starts at 4.29 million yen ($38,912 at current exchange rates for the gas-powered, five-seat model. The seven-seat diesel is the most expensive at 5.118 million yen ($46,423). For reference, the base price of a Land Cruiser Prado in Japan is 3.666 million yen ($33,255).

If the full-on Land Cruiser is more your style, then the latest generation of the rugged SUV debuts June 9.