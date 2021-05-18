The hotly anticipated electric Ford F-150 Lightning is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, May 19 but it seems Ford doesn't want to wait that long. During a special visit from President Biden at the company's Rouge plant in Dearborn, a silver truck parked in the background was identified as the new Lightning. Granted, it's not an up-close look but still, here's the real deal before you're supposed to see it.

President Biden was on hand at Ford's Rouge electric facility to talk about his infrastructure plan, which includes significant investments for electric vehicles. With America's best-selling vehicle poised to offer an all-electric version, attention is obviously focused on what the new Lightning has to offer and Ford seemed happy to oblige the president with an in-depth tour and even a test drive in a Lightning prototype.

