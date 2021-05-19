Audi has announced that you can now add navigation to some of its existing infotainment systems that weren't ordered with it from the factory for the princely sum of $85 per month or $850 per year. The new subscription service can be purchased through the myAudi Marketplace in the myAudi mobile app.

The subscription service is available for select 2021 models of the Audi Q5, Q5 Sportback, A4, A5 Premium and Premium Plus, along with the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback. To offer some price perspective, the full experience can be purchased for $85 a month, while just Wi-Fi connectivity can be added for $49 a month and basic navigation can be added for $36 a month.

Subscribers will gain access to a whole host of features including the popular real-life satellite view, natural speech recognition, and handwriting recognition. The newly enlarged 10.1-inch MMI touch screen on these eligible vehicles allows for even better visibility when using navigation. The system can also share a 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection with up to eight compatible devices.

While most of us probably use our smartphone for directions, there will always be customers who want a fully integrated navigation experience. The German automaker says this subscription is great for those who need short-term road trip functionality or a long-term upgrade in functionality.

With other high-profile guidance and infotainment systems in place including Apple CarPlay, it will be interesting to see how Audi’s subscription service can compete. Let us know if you prefer using your smartphone or an integrated navigation system in the comments below.