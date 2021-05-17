We drove the Cadillac CT5-V last summer and discovered the sporty sedan is a solid choice, though it doesn’t stand out in a segment loaded with better options. Motor1.com’s Senior Editor Jeff Perez noted that the car “drives well, sounds great, and has most if not all of the safety and convenience features you’d expect from any vehicle in this class.” But it’s just “not great.”

To address one of our main criticisms, the underpowered engine, in February this year, Cadillac unveiled the CT5-V Blackwing. It’s essentially the most powerful production car of the company with its 6.2-liter V8 generating 668 horsepower (498 kilowatts) and 659 pound-feet (893 newton-meters). Would it be more attractive for you if it takes the shape of a wagon? That’s what an independent designer has recently proposed on Instagram.

Known as sugardesign_1 on social media, the designer’s CT5 Sport Wagon renderings imagine a sporty-looking long-roof Caddy as a direct successor for the CTS Sport Wagon. In fact, his work is based on the lesser CT5 model, not the flagship Blackwing version, and mixes a familiar look at the front with the rear end inspired by the CTS. Does it look good? In our eyes - it’s fantastic, and we’d like to hear your opinion in the comments section below.

If we can give our two cents, the chances of seeing a sporty Cadillac wagon in the near future seem close to zero. And the reason for this is not the company’s unwillingness to build one but the current market trends. Simply put, everybody says they want a wagon but then nobody buys a wagon and instead goes for an SUV. That’s the unpleasant truth for us wagon-lovers.

Getting back to this CT5 rendering, we can imagine Cadillac potentially selling this sporty wagon in Europe, just like Genesis will sell the G70 Shooting Brake exclusively on the Old continent. The competition in this segment is serious, though, and this most likely means the CT5 Sport Wagon will remain only an imagination.