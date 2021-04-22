The limited-edition Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign debuted in late 2019, sporting a radical design backed by big performance numbers. The car still uses the brand’s iconic twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6, but it makes a lot more power than what you can get in a regular GT-R. How does it do it? Nismo breaks down the changes made to the mill and transaxle that help it make 110 horsepower more than the stock GT-R Nismo.

Nismo developed the engine with Nissan Technical Center. The two utilized their racing know-how gained from the FIA GT3-spec GT-R Nismo GT3. Twelve percent of the engine is newly developed, including the turbocharger, connecting rods, pistons, fuel incentives, camshafts, and catalyzer. The company also beefed up the transaxle by using high-strength materials and modifying the surface treatment process to handle the extra power. The engine produces 710 hp (529 kW) and 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque.

Nismo says the car is 0.8 seconds quicker from zero to 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) compared to the current Nissan GT-R Nismo. For all its extra power, the engine is Euro 6 compliant, meeting the continent’s stringent emission standards. Nissan made several tweaks to the car outside of the engine, adding beefier Brembo brakes for adding stopping power and installing Bilstein shocks for the reworked suspension that features continuously adjustable damping.

The GT-R50 also wears a unique design, sporting exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels, though that’s just the start of the visual changes. The new roof tweaks the coupe’s profile, while an adjustable wing helps keep the rear planted to the pavement. Nissan didn’t revamp the interior, though it did add more carbon fiber, leather, and Alcantara. Nissan plans to produce just 50 examples of the supercar, each costing over €990,000 ($1.2 million at current exchange rates). Deliveries begin in mid-2021.