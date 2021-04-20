The L-Concept is not Hongqi’s only interesting debut at the Auto Shanghai 2021. The luxury sedan concept shares the stage with the S9 hypercar - or, more precisely, the updated version of the machine, which is now ready to hit the assembly lines.

First shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as a prototype, the S9 is the brand’s ultimate sports car designed by former Volkswagen Group design chief Walter de Silva. Yes, this is the same guy who designed the original Audi R8 and he is now working for the Silk-FAW joint venture, which helped Hongqi with the development of the S9.

As you can see for yourself in the gallery above, the hypercar has a very sleek silhouette and looks very European, so to speak. There are a number of very interesting details about the exterior - for example, the headlights have integrated air intakes that channel fresh air to the hybrid powertrain. The body features a striking red finish in a combination with exposed carbon fiber for some of the visible components. The S9 also features smart electrochromic windows that vary in tint intensity to improve energy consumption.

Under the sleek skin, there’s a plug-in hybrid system with a V8 combustion engine, delivering 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts). The information is scarce at the moment but the S9 is reportedly capable of hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 1.9 seconds. The top speed is said to be 250 mph (402 kph), while the pure electric range is about 25 miles (40 km).

"The Hongqi S9 brings to life the dreams of those who design and drive it,” says Walter de Silva. “With people who seek exclusivity in mind, my team and I designed this forward-thinking hypercar, linking functionality and aesthetics that looks toward the future.”

The best part? This is actually a production-ready vehicle and Hongqi is already accepting orders for it. It plans to produce just 99 examples with production planned to kick off next year. The S9 will reportedly be assembled in Modena, Italy.