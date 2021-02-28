It’s no surprise that those who want to travel in a blanket of opulence and luxury are a bit spoiled for choice. With a market that’s often saturated with offerings from Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, and even BMW, most prospective buyers have likely never heard of Hongqi. As such, Wheelsboy recently covered the latest offering from the Chinese automaker, the H9.

While the Hongqi brand has gone largely unnoticed until recently, keen readers will likely know about the L5 – previously covered by Jeremy Clarkson in an episode of The Grand Tour. Polarizing opinions aside, the vehicle struggled with quality control issues. Thankfully, the H9 appears to be largely improved in comparison to its L-series predecessor.

Aside from being much less expensive, the interior is still very well appointed. While the mid-spec variant lacks facilities such as a refrigerator, infotainment screens, and massage seats, it still provides an excellent experience for rear occupants; along with a deep chasm of legroom, the vehicle also features rear-adjustable seats and the option to move the passenger seat forward.

Wheelsboy was quick to point out that the exterior design of the vehicle appears to be a mish-mash of other luxury sedans, and it’s hard to argue with him. Upon closer inspection, the exterior aesthetic shows glimmers of BMW 7 Series and Rolls-Royce Ghost. However, this isn’t entirely surprising as Hongqi hired Giles Taylor in 2018, who was previously the head of design for Rolls-Royce.

Even so, we’d be remiss not to point out that design and development for the H9 began in 2017, and credit for the bodywork goes to a Chinese designer employed by Hongqi. Make of that what you will, but the origin story of this vehicle doesn’t take away the fact that it’s a genuine answer for more common vehicles in its class.