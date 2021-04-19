Days after SEAT introduced the Ibiza facelift, Volkswagen is getting ready to unveil the mechanically related Polo with a mid-cycle update. The virtual wraps are coming off Thursday (April 22), and to ease the wait, a teaser image has been published to provide a sneak preview. The subcompact hatchback gets a striking purple paint and redesigned LED headlights.

What the numerous spy shots of prototypes have failed to show because of VW's sneaky camouflage is the light bar embedded into the front grille. Perhaps we should've seen it coming considering bigger-brother Golf Mk8 has a similar setup. It's there to create a visual connection between the LED daytime running lights, which also have a separate boomerang-shaped motif at the corners of the headlights.

Gallery: 2022 VW Polo facelift spy photos

26 Photos

The peeps from Wolfsburg aren't providing any details regarding the technical specifications, but surely the gasoline-only engine lineup is borderline identical to that of the 2021 Ibiza. We're hoping the Polo GTI will also be revealed on Thursday and perhaps we'll see the lesser-known TGI version as well with its thrifty powertrain running on compressed natural gas.

We're curious to find out whether the Polo will get the tablet-styled infotainment that debuted in the Ibiza last week, changing the dashboard significantly as it required moving the air vents lower on the center console. The screen doesn't seem to be sticking out from the dash in these adjacent spy shots showing a prototype, so maybe the German supermini will retain the original layout and only make the screen possibly larger.

With the Ibiza out and the Polo only days away from its official premiere, our attention will be gradually turning to the all-new Skoda Fabia debuting in early May. The fancier Audi A1 Sportback is also likely getting ready for an update, which might be its last one as the Four Rings have hinted the posh hatchback could bow out after the current generation.