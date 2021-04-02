For better or worse, Kim Kardashian is still a celebrity, but she seems to have pretty good taste in vehicles. Platinum Motorsport built this custom Cadillac Escalade Platinum ESV for her and showed it off on Instagram with photography from Paid2Shoot.

The Escalade gets a coat of KK Silver paint, which is likely a reference to Kardashian's initials, that has a satin finish. There's a mesh grille with a monochromatic Cadillac emblem. Platinum Motorsport lowered the suspension and filled out the fenders with 26-inch wheels. The windows are tinted.

The wheel design features a large center section with short spokes that attach to the rim. A ring goes through the spokes to add more distinction to the design.

The changes give the Escalade a handsome appearance. The changes are subtle and look like something that could conceivably come from the factory.

With four kids to haul, the Escalade ESV should offer plenty of room for the Kardashians. The new SUV has over 38 inches of screens across three OLED displays on the dashboard. The passengers in the rear have access to two 12.6-inch screens.

The list of impressive available tech also includes Cadillac's Super Cruise system. Plus, there is an augmented reality navigation system that can show real-time images with directional overlays to point the way to go.

Escalade buyers can get an optional 36-speaker stereo with three amplifiers. In addition to playing music, the 28 sound channels let the navigation system provide direction-specific audio prompts.

The new Escalade is available with two engines. There's a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and a 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel making 277 hp (207 kW). Both come with a 10-speed automatic. Buyers can select rear- or four-wheel-drive layouts.