A new teaser for the GMC Hummer EV SUV shines a bit more light on the upcoming model. The full debut is imminent on April 3, 2021.

GMC continues to tease the Hummer EV SUV only from the side. All signs continue to point to this variant having a nearly identical design to the pickup variant. There might small tweaks like a modified front fascia.

The most obvious change is the extended roof that covers the pickup's cargo bed. There's a tiny spoiler at the rear tip of the top. A full-size spare tire attaches to the back. We're curious to see whether the engineers force owners to move the extra wheel out of the way before opening the rear hatch or if they move as one piece.

The big mystery about the Hummer EV SUV is on the inside. By enclosing the rear area, it seems like there's enough room in the back to add a third row of seats. The extra occupancy could also be a selling point for the SUV over the pickup. If GMC doesn't add extra chairs, then this version would offer the advantage of increased enclosed cargo space.

All signs still point to the SUV being mechanically identical to the pickup. That gives the model an estimated 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) from three electric motors. It should be able to get to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in three seconds.

The pickup is supposed to be able to cover over 350 miles (563 kilometers) on a charge. With its altered aero, the SUV's final range figure is likely to be different than the truck but not by much.

The Hummer EV also has lots of tech. There are four-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension. Super Cruise makes Interstate drives more relaxing.

We don't yet know when the Hummer EV SUV actually arrives in showrooms. The Edition 1 of the pickup arrives this fall, and the long-roof variant might come after that.