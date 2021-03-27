They say that Australia has one of the wildest outdoors in the world. Beyond its incredible wildlife (thanks, Discovery Channel), the Land Down Under has been a testbed of Ford for the development of its midsize pickup Ranger and its three-row SUV counterpart, the Everest. It's also where we find incredible off-roading builds, like the modified Nissan Patrol camper that can go anywhere.

But nothing compares to this converted SUV we've spotted at an Australian car listing site, Drive. Meet, a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser GXL 6x6 truck – a gnarly creation by JMax Engineering.

Gallery: 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser GXL 6x6 Pickup Conversion

13 Photos

Born as a four-door cab and chassis 70 series Toyota Land Cruiser, JMax Engineering converted this once humble ute into a 6x6 monster. The conversion includes chassis upgrades such as a chassis brace kit and JMACX heavy-duty adjustable lower control arms, along with a brake line and bracket kit.

Among the bevy of aftermarket upgrades are other heavy-duty JMACX parts include a 6x6 bolt kit, floating axle kit, fabricated differential ASSY with locker, jackshaft, rear fabricated differential housing, and adjustable rear sway bar and link kit. The front and rear GVM coils are also from JMACX, while the whole powertrain setup concludes in a 3.5 Legendex exhaust.

There's a long list of accessories, so make sure to visit the actual listing through the source link below.

Powering this Land Cruiser 6x6 conversion is a turbocharged 4.5-liter V8 diesel that makes 202 horsepower (151 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

With 19,654 kilometers (12,212 miles) on the clock, you can buy this one for 192,888 AUD or around $147,000. That sticker price doesn't include shipping and other dues, of course, so you might want to think twice before adding this one to your lineup of dirt-eating off-roaders.