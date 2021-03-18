Entering performance SUV territory.

March may be the best month to buy a brand new Chevrolet Blazer. You have two more weeks if you want to get the V6-powered model and if you lease it, it’ll be even cheaper than the Blazer with a four-banger. Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has one more reason why it’s a good idea to take a look at the Blazer 2LT.

In stock form, the 3.6-liter V6 has a peak output of 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 270 pound-feet (366 Newton-meters) of torque. It is surely no slouch but it’s nothing quite like the performance kings like the Dodge Durango SRT and the likes. The folks from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering can fix that.

The Indiana-based tuners have prepared a comprehensive power kit for the 3.6 V6 which includes an Edelbrock TVS1740 supercharger and a high-efficiency intercooler. As MuscleCarsAndTrucks reports, the package is the same as the kit offered for the 3.6 V6 Camaro and Colorado.

It’s important to note that the kit is emissions-compliant in 50 states and will come with professional installation, testing, and a warranty. According to preliminary calculations, the tuned 3.6 V6 engine will generate approximately 40 percent more power than the stock unit, which means about 431 hp (321 kW), and 378 lb-ft (512 Nm) of torque. Bear in mind these are not official numbers yet.

As you can see in the attached gallery, the visual revisions for the supercharged Blazer V6 are not huge, though there are at least a few notable tweaks. Aside from the obvious Lingenfelter badges, the all-black appearance makes it look like a proper performance SUV.

MCT says pricing details should be revealed soon, though the tuning company’s kit for the Camaro and Colorado costs $7,000 with the installation. A complete performance upgrade with suspension, brakes, and additional appearance upgrades should cost more.

Source: MuscleCarsAndTrucks

