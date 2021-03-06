It was only a few months ago when the refreshed Genesis G70 was revealed for the Korean market. It now dons the marque's updated Athletic Elegance design language, which you can see with the two-line approach in styling – seen on both the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV.

For the US market, the 2022 Genesis G70 is arriving at this year's spring, but American buyers will have the option to opt for a limited-run Launch Edition that elevates the G70's design in the lineup. If you're in the market for a luxury Korean sedan, the automaker has now opened its reservation books.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition

4 Photos

What sets the G70 Launch Edition apart from the rest of the range is the exclusive matte color options, available in Melbourne Gray and Verbier White. According to Genesis, the matte paint should define the sedan's shape more, complemented by a set of lightweight 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Another exclusive feature of the G70 is the cabin theme, which will come with a combination of Obsidian Black and Sevilla Red. The 2022 G70 Launch Edition will only come with a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6. Though power figures aren't specified yet, it will more likely produce the same output as the pre-facelift model at 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission sent to either rear wheels or on all four corners.

Rumors of a 2.5-liter inline-four replacing the current 2.0-liter for the US market have been around since last year, but that has been debunked in the reservation form for the G70. The turbocharged 2.0-liter remains for the refreshed version, but will not be available for the Launch Edition.

As mentioned, the 2022 Genesis G70 will arrive this spring, with the Launch Edition limited to 500 units only. Pricing hasn't been disclosed yet at the time of this writing.