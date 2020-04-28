Back in 2017, we reported that Genesis has registered trademarks for the names GT60, GT70, GT80, and GT90, representing the Korean luxury marque's intention to enter the coupe segment or make coupe versions of its lineup. The trademarks were filed in 2015.

At that time, the GV names (GV60, GV70, and GV80) were also filed for trademarks to fill the void for Genesis SUVs. Years later, the GV80 was born. But how about the Genesis GT coupes?

Genesis GT70 Coupe Rendering by KKS Studio

At this point, there has been zero news about an upcoming Genesis coupe, nor a single spy shot has been seen roaming around for testing. But that doesn't mean that the brand is dropping its GT project. There is still a chance that we see a Genesis coupe someday, and KKS Studio imagines what that would look like with the current design language.

Based on the Essentia Concept that electrified the 2018 New York Auto Show, KKS Studio gave the electric coupe a makeover to adopt the new shielded grille, defined character lines, and two-line LED design that Genesis is getting known for these days – and it looks absolutely gorgeous, at least in our books. We're not sure about you but think that this rendering has a slight resemblance to an Aston Martin.

But then again, an upcoming Genesis coupe has been confirmed for production by the company's honcho, as well as teased during the GV80's launch earlier this year, so we're actually just waiting for an official announcement. Or at least spy photos of the Genesis coupe making rounds for testing.

We're just not sure if Genesis will adopt the GT-naming or stick with the Essentia for its production-spec coupe. We're rooting for the former.