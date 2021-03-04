The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was an odd addition to the automaker’s lineup at a time when crossovers and SUVs continued to dominate. It arrived for the 2019 model year with its sleek coupe-like design drawn onto a four-door sedan, though Mercedes is already ready to give it a refresh. Spy photos reveal the automaker is preparing the model’s mid-cycle refresh, but it appears little is changing.

The latest batch of pics shows the AMG GT 63 S variant, which in its current form uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces a stout 630 horsepower (437 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s unclear if Mercedes will make any changes, though it could add some mild-hybrid tech to the powertrain. The lesser GT 53 pairs its V6 with a mild-hybrid setup while Mercedes prepares a range-topping GT 73e model that’ll see the 4.0-liter V8 mated with a single-electric motor. Rumors suggest the 73e could produce 800 hp (596 kW).

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Spy Photos

10 Photos

One thing that for certain will change is the model’s appearance, though not by much. The test vehicle captured in the latest batch looks like the other test vehicles with a thin strip of camouflage covering the front bumper, which will receive tweaked styling. There’s no other camouflage covering the car, though that could change as development continues. We’d expected at least a reworked rear bumper. Inside, Mercedes will likely add its latest MBUX infotainment software, replacing the outdated COMAND system.

Rumors suggest that the updated sedan will arrive later this year as a 2022 model, though it could be its last introduction. The shift toward crossovers and SUVs while also investing in new electric vehicles could see the AMG GT 4-Door and the CLS, both of which use the same underpinnings, discontinued. Mercedes has already announced that AMG’s EV journey begins this year, which we expect starts with the GT 73e. However, AMG is likely to focus on the brand’s new EVs, like the EQS, going forward.