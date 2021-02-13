Do you want a Ford Raptor SUV? Well as of right now you can’t have one, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream. Rendering artist wb.artist20 posted his vision for a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor turned SUV and the results are predictability awesome. Now we need to convince Ford to build it.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is a great family vehicle if you have a family of four. It can easily fit passengers of all sizes with room to spare. Then there’s a large bed to fit cargo of all shapes and sizes and levels of cleanliness. For some, room for four is simply not enough. What if you want to tackle tough terrain with a three-row SUV?

Sadly, Ford does not have an answer for you, yet, but this rendering of a Ford Raptor SUV shows us what it could look like. Although a Raptor based Ford SUV would be very exciting, it’s hard to see the business case at this point in time.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SUV Rendering Is Too Good For Production

The F-150 is one of Ford’s most important products and the F-150 Raptor is its crown jewel meant to drive interest and bring customers to Ford dealer lots. Segmenting Ford’s halo truck and making an SUV with similar capabilities would certainly cannibalize F-150 Raptor sales without growing Ford’s market share.

This conundrum means the likelihood hood of a Ford Raptor SUV is very slim. That means your best bet is to buy a Ford Raptor and let passengers take turns. This will also allow you to drive your F-150 Raptor more which is a win in our book.

Do you think Ford needs to build an F-150 Raptor SUV? Would you purchase a Raptor SUV over the F-150 Raptor?