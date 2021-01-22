Just over a week ago, Hyundai dropped some teaser photos for its forthcoming Ioniq 5 electric SUV. The veil will lift completely in February, but an anonymous tipster just sent Motor1.com a curious image that appears to show the Ioniq 5 in full. And it comes with some detailed information to boot.

We're proceeding with cautious optimism on this one, as we cannot confirm the authenticity of the image nor do we have information on its source, and a few details have us scratching our heads. It appears to be a screenshot of an official presentation, possibly for Hyundai dealerships or even part of the automaker's official debut announcement. The image at the top of the screen came with two other images, one showing previous Hyundai fuel cell vehicles and the other displaying the brand's European lineup. Obviously, this one is the keeper.

While we can't confirm anything, the front and rear images of the car are a close match to what we've seen both in official Hyundai teasers and prototype spy photos. The edgy Ioniq 5 is certainly a departure from the current Ioniq, but compared to the official teasers, this new image shows a slightly different design on the lower portion of both the front and rear fascias. It could portray an earlier prototype design or a version for a specific market. The turbine wheels look correct, and the wide, flat roof fits with spy shots.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Vehicle Teasers

3 Photos

Perhaps of greater interest here is the list of alleged specifications. With ranges listed in kilometers and the accompanying list of Euro-spec Hyundais, we'll safely assume these stats are for the European market. A WLTP range up to 510 kilometers converts to 317 miles, well short of the 362-mile range reported in a previous leak. Still, it's in the relative ballpark and could reflect a different battery option. Similarly, this new claim of up to 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) is in the ballpark of 302 hp (225 kW) previously reported.

Our latest leak also mentions a 12.3-inch digital display for the interior, and a head-up display with augmented reality, among other things. Curiously, 44 inches is also mentioned in there, though it's unclear what that might reference because that's nearly four feet, which means the HUD would encompass nearly the entire windshield. Perhaps this has something to do with the AR setup. Similarly, an ultra-fast charge of 232 kW is an oddly specific number.

There are some questions here, but we remain cautiously optimistic on this at least pointing us in the right direction. Either way, we won't have long to wait. A full Ioniq 5 reveal is coming in February, which is less than two weeks away as of this posting.