The 2021 Honda Civic Type R will set customers back $400 more than its predecessor. The hot-hatch isn’t the only 2021 Honda vehicle receiving a price increase, but it does receive the biggest upgrade in the finance department. Cars Direct’s latest article talks about why the Japanese automaker made the decision and how it will affect customers.

For some more precise numbers, the latest Civic Type R Touring will now start at $38,890 – including the necessary $995 destination fee. – However, it looks like the Limited Edition models will keep its existing MSRP figure of $44,990.

It’s important to note that mid-year price adjustments like these aren’t unheard of from Honda. The Japanese automaker has steadily increased its MSRPs along with destination fees for the past few years – but never as much as this. Unfortunately, the increase in price doesn’t come with any additional upgrades; you still get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pumps out 306 horsepower (228.1 kilowatts) along with 295 pound-feet (399.9 Newton-meters) of torque.

We’d be remiss not to mention that the Type R remains one of the most expensive options in its class, being outscored by vehicles like the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI that will set you back only $29,690. Sure, the GTI and other vehicles in the hot-hatch class aren’t as powerful, but they do provide quite good value.

The only notable competition in terms of price and performance would be the Subaru WRX STI which is slightly cheaper at $38,170 but does come with slightly more power and all-wheel drive. Semantics aside, we’d wager that the price difference won’t produce a massive effect on sales numbers.