Keen readers will know that ever since the Wrangler launched at the LA Auto Show in November, 2017, that a half-door solution would be on the way. Sure, the American automaker showed off a duo of concepts with plexiglass windows, promising that they would be available in the 2019 model year. But thankfully, these spy shots confirm that the mock-ups might finally become a reality.

As the Ford Bronco is preparing to break the internet, it’s clear that Jeep wanted to join the party; and their latest go-anywhere Wrangler is clearly eager to please. Unlike the previous version of the half-door that featured fabric windows, the latest machine will likely have proper plexiglass which will be a welcome addition. Although they were previously labelled as a “conceptual” item with the Jeepster, things are looking promising.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Half-Door Spy Shots

14 Photos

The news comes after the big announcement last year that Jeep showed off the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept. Aside from its vast reserves of power and character, the more powerful model showed off the four-door layout with the new stiffer split-door design.

Unsurprisingly, aside from the doors, the aesthetic of the vehicle hasn’t changed a tremendous amount. We’ll let you be the judge of whether that’s good or bad, but it will likely be familiar territory for previous owners. Semantics aside, it’s a volatile strategy, as just about anyone can identify a Jeep when they see one.

Putting the Bronco vs Wrangler competition aside, it’s clear as day to see that there’s nothing this vehicle can’t do. Rain or shine, snow or ice, you name it, this thing can blast through it without breaking a sweat.