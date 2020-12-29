And now, it's time for something completely different. Well, maybe not completely. This larger-than-life SUV is still easily recognizable as a Lincoln Navigator, though we're certainly not accustomed to seeing the posh people mover dressed in such off-road attire. Truth be told, it's not much of a makeover, but this is one of those cases where a little bit goes a very long way.

We don't have much info on the build, aside from what's posted through FAB_LAB's Instagram account. Scrolling through comments on numerous posts, we see it rides on 35-inch Toyo tires, mounted to 17-inch wheels. It's more than just a big tire package though – a ReadyLift space lift of unknown size adds some ground clearance, and trim work to both the fender liners and deployable running boards was required. Upgraded coilover suspension is also being sussed out, though it's not clear if it's installed on the Lincoln yet.

Of course, one doesn't go off-roading unless you can clearly see where you're going. Details on the light upgrades aren't available, but the small pillar lights with a bank of seven lights across the roof rack tell you all you need to know. A Baja Forged 1.5-inch tube front bumper helps protect the Navigator's modified lower fascia, and a thorough de-chroming of the exterior puts an exclamation point on the badass transformation. As we said, it's not an extreme build by any means, but whoa do these small tweaks make a big difference.

If you're wondering about the price for such a rig, keep wondering. None of the Instagram posts mention dollar figures, but we can say it isn't cheap. The base price for a new Navigator starts at just over $76,000, with fully-optioned Black Label models exceeding $100,000. Still, it's refreshing to see a burly off-road makeover on something that's not a ridiculous 6x6 or yet another restomod Land Rover Defender. Well done, FAB_LAB.