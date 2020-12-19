Back in April, Jacob & Co. revealed a stunning timepiece that's made for the one-percenters of the world – the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, worthy of the hypercar it represents. Apart from its seriously standout design, this extravagant masterpiece features a tiny moving replica of the signature 8.0-liter W16 engine found in the Bugatti Chiron.

Cool, right? Well, Jacob & Co. makes it more interesting by adding four more versions of the Chiron Tourbillon timepiece, bringing more personalization to the exquisite, 578-component watch.

Limited to 72 pieces, the first new option comes with an 18-karat Rose Gold case, with a special anti-reflective sapphire crystal, an 18-karat Rose Gold open caseback, and black DLC titanium crowns and pushers embossed with the Bugatti logo. The second option is similar, but adorned with sparkling white diamonds and limited to 52 pieces only.

Next up is another version showered with 391 black and white diamonds (around 20 carats), accentuating the 18-karat white gold case. Its rubber strap comes with a white gold buckle with 18 white diamonds, around 1.76 carats. And finally and probably the most standout version of the four, is the one made of a solid block of sapphire crystal with a sapphire crystal caseback, using sapphire crystals for the crowns and pushers, and secured on the wrist by a rubber strap with a titanium buckle clasp.

While the price for these four new versions wasn't disclosed in the press release, you can bet that they're not far off from the previous Chiron Tourbillon watch that sells for $280,000 – if not way more expensive.

As mentioned, these are limited timepieces and if you know someone who owns a Bugatti, this would be a perfect gift for them. All you have to do is to forget that that almost-300-grand price tag can already get you another supercar like a McLaren 720S.