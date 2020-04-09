What do you get the Bugatti owner who already has everything? You could try this new $280,000 timepiece. An homage to the 1,500-horsepower (hypercar, the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon houses a tiny moving replica of the Bug’s signature W16 engine. It’s truly the best way to show everyone how absurdly wealthy you are.

Layered beneath a bulky sapphire crystal and suspended within four "shock absorbers," the miniature motor actually moves. Push the right-hand crown and the turbos spool, the crankshaft turns over, and even the teeny tiny pistons pump up and down. There’s even a functioning "fuel reserve" that monitors the watch’s 60-hour battery life.

The 578-piece inner workings of the stunning timepiece took more than a year for Jacob & Co. to create. The intricate engine lives in a lightweight blackened titanium case, which measures in at 54 by 44 millimeters, and sits atop a rubber strap with a titanium buckle. That titanium buckle meant to assure the watch stays strapped at 300-plus miles per hour.

Best you believe this isn’t the first Bugatti homage from the watchmaker, though. Both the brand’s previous Twin Turbo Furious and Epic X Chrono models have hints of the French supercar maker in their DNA. But neither watch is this extravagant – or this expensive.

The Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon costs an eye-watering (to us) $280,000, which is a small house or McLaren 720S-type money. But if you can afford a $3.0 million Chiron, you probably won’t notice an extra $280,000 missing from your overseas bank account.